Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Central Securities by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Hill acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,143.04. This represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,755.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,864.90. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Trading Down 0.4 %

Central Securities Profile

CET stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. Central Securities Co. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

(Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.