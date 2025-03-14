Chad J. Doellinger Sells 797 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.