Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,520 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $230.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.49.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

