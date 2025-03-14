Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,369 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 50,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $48.70 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

