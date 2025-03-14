Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHDN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

CHDN stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.51. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 210,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

