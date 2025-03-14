CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Short Interest Update

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the February 13th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CISO Global Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CISO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,422. CISO Global has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CISO Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of CISO Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

