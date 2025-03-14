Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 321 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,446,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.14.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

