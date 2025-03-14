City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

City Developments Stock Performance

CDEVY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 5,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746. City Developments has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Get City Developments alerts:

About City Developments

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.