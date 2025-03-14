CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the February 13th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNFinance Stock Performance

Shares of CNF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 415,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 874.07 and a quick ratio of 679.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNFFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About CNFinance

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.