CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the February 13th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNFinance Stock Performance

Shares of CNF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 415,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 874.07 and a quick ratio of 679.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

