Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 25,366 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,366 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $64,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,884 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VHT stock opened at $261.62 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.86.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

