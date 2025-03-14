Comparing Lundin Mining (LUNMF) & Its Peers

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lundin Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s competitors have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lundin Mining pays out -92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 68.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lundin Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining -5.15% 5.27% 3.05% Lundin Mining Competitors -1,300.59% -11.20% -9.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lundin Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 1259 2698 3190 142 2.30

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 29.91%. Given Lundin Mining’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.42 billion $241.56 million -33.88 Lundin Mining Competitors $6.48 billion $892.01 million -12.17

Lundin Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lundin Mining competitors beat Lundin Mining on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

