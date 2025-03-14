Comparing Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) & Venture Global (NYSE:VG)

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) and Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venture Global and Northwest Natural”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venture Global $4.97 billion 5.12 N/A N/A N/A Northwest Natural $1.15 billion 1.46 $93.87 million $2.03 20.54

Northwest Natural has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venture Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

75.1% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Venture Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Venture Global and Northwest Natural’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venture Global N/A N/A N/A Northwest Natural 6.90% 5.89% 1.61%

Dividends

Venture Global pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Northwest Natural pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Northwest Natural pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northwest Natural has increased its dividend for 70 consecutive years. Northwest Natural is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Venture Global and Northwest Natural, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venture Global 0 4 7 0 2.64 Northwest Natural 0 0 2 0 3.00

Venture Global currently has a consensus target price of $17.55, suggesting a potential upside of 66.78%. Northwest Natural has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Venture Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Venture Global is more favorable than Northwest Natural.

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Venture Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost. We believe supplying this clean, affordable fuel promotes global energy security and is essential to meeting growing global demand. Natural gas is one of the most important resources worldwide and is required to generate reliable electricity that underpins economic development and drives industry. Once natural gas is supercooled to -260°F, it converts to liquid form and reduces to 1/600th of its original volume, enabling large quantities of natural gas to be loaded and shipped by LNG tankers. The resulting LNG can be transported to international markets that lack domestic supply, displacing more carbon intensive sources of energy such as coal, diesel, and heavy fuel oil, and serving as an integral part of a cleaner energy future. We believe our business model has demonstrated that in a competitive commodity market, lower cost and overall faster delivery wins market share. Our approach capitalizes on both of these advantages, supporting significant additional growth opportunities. Our Projects We are commissioning, constructing, and developing five natural gas liquefaction and export projects near the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana, utilizing our unique “design one, build many” approach. Each project is designed or is being developed to include an LNG facility and associated pipeline systems that interconnect with several interstate and intrastate pipelines to enable the delivery of natural gas into the LNG facility. Our five current projects are being designed to deliver a total expected peak production capacity of 143.8 mtpa, which consists of an aggregate of 104.4 mtpa expected nameplate capacity and an aggregate of 39.4 mtpa of expected excess capacity. These amounts do not account for any potential bolt-on expansion liquefaction capacity. The expected nameplate capacity of our facilities measures the minimum operating performance thresholds guaranteed by the equipment providers, and the expected excess capacity represents the additional LNG that we aim to produce above such guaranteed amounts. Although COD has not yet occurred under the post-COD SPAs for any of our projects, we have been generating proceeds from the sale of commissioning cargos at the Calcasieu Project since the first quarter of 2022, and expect to do so at each of our other projects during commissioning prior to achieving COD for the relevant project or phase of a project. Our direct subsidiary, VGLNG, which owns all of our subsidiaries, was originally established in 2013 by our founders. As part of certain corporate reorganization transactions, or Reorganization Transactions, Venture Global, Inc. was formed in 2023 and became the 100% owner of VGLNG. We are a holding company and have no direct operations. All of our business operations are conducted through our subsidiaries, including VGLNG. Our principal asset is the equity interest in VGLNG, which, together with its subsidiaries, owns substantially all of our operating assets. As a result, we are dependent on the ability of our subsidiaries to generate revenues and to make loans, pay dividends and make other payments to generate the funds necessary to meet our financial obligations and to pay dividends to stockholders, if any. Our principal executive offices are located at 1001 19th Street North, Suite 1500, Arlington, VA.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center. It also engages in gas storage, water and wastewater, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investment businesses. In addition, the company provides natural gas service in Oregon and southwest Washington; and water and wastewater connections. Northwest Natural Holding Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

