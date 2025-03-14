Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Pramod Jain Buys 14,425 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pramod Jain bought 14,425 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,011.11.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
CMG stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,095. The stock has a market cap of C$607.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.73.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
