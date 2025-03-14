Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Pramod Jain Buys 14,425 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pramod Jain bought 14,425 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,011.11.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

CMG stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,095. The stock has a market cap of C$607.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.13.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

