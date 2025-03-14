Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comstock Holding Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

CHCI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,615. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.