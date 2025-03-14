Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CHCI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,615. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
