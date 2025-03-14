CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 210,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 62,263 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $23.74.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,094,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,791 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF comprises about 54.6% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 3.96% of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF worth $280,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.

