D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Up 41.3% on Analyst Upgrade

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 41.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. D-Wave Quantum traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.76. 112,421,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 77,703,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

In related news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $29,417.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,210.12. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $29,624,260.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,100,000. This represents a 19.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,071,206 shares of company stock worth $53,438,181 in the last ninety days. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 839,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 645,039 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.12.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

