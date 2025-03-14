D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Up 41.3% on Analyst Upgrade

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 41.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. D-Wave Quantum traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.76. 112,421,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 77,703,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D-Wave Quantum
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 839,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 645,039 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.
D-Wave Quantum Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.12.
D-Wave Quantum Company Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- SentinelOne Insider Selling? Why Investors Should Stay Bullish
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.