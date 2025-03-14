DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crane (NYSE:CR)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

CR opened at $150.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average of $161.72.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,961,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Crane by 619.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 430,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Crane by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,455,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,676,000 after purchasing an additional 355,765 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,127,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Crane by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 754,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,445,000 after purchasing an additional 151,717 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

