Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,353,000 after buying an additional 2,218,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,880,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 473,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,825,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

