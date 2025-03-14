Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.