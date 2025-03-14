Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,160 Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 46.6% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Capmk raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,675,659.05. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $693,839.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 241,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,112.63. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 570,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,242,702.

Astera Labs Trading Down 5.1 %

ALAB stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.76. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

