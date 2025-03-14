Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,374,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 753,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 641,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.29 and a 52-week high of $200.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

In related news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

