Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,300 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Datadog were worth $42,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Datadog by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.30 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,449 shares of company stock valued at $70,345,130 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

