Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Acquires $22,453.20 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 1,540 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,453.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,123.14. The trade was a 3.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Delek US Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 133,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Delek US

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,455,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,279,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,492,000 after acquiring an additional 480,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 223,110 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,500,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Delek US by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,842,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 345,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

