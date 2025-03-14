Desjardins Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Stock

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:MHC.UN traded up C$0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.53. 3,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$24.70.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

