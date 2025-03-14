Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 390,549 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $346,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Target by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 31,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,751,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.26.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

