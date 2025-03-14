Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,044 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. UBS Group began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

