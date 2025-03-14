Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,988 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,988 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $24,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,950 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,027,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,621,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,953,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

