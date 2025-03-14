Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $31,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $47,513,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,254,000 after buying an additional 138,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,390,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,690,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,479. The trade was a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insperity Stock Down 0.2 %

Insperity stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.59%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

