Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.38, but opened at $21.85. Dianthus Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 21,600 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 493,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.