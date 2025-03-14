Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Trading Up 0.1 %
DGLY opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $762,240.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.06. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 407.65% and a negative net margin of 93.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
