DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI) Short Interest Update

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a growth of 219.5% from the February 13th total of 72,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DHAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 223,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,572. DIH Holding US has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DIH Holding US had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

