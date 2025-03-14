Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 437554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

