Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires $262,359.68 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 14,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $262,359.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,275,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,431,248.72. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 11,600 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $204,044.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $267,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $269,700.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $267,750.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 14,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $250,782.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $197,880.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,817 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $127,338.93.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,729 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $142,893.73.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $18.25.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

