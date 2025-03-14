Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dundee Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dundee stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Dundee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $120.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

