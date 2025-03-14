Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Dundee Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Dundee stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Dundee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $120.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.
Dundee Company Profile
