Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ETW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 57,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $8.74.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
