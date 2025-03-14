Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 57,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $8.74.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1,093.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

