Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of WAVE opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $42.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

