Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.40 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 996175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Embraer Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

