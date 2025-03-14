Energy Stocks To Follow Today – March 11th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, and Chevron are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks represent shares in companies that are primarily engaged in the exploration, production, and distribution of energy resources, including oil, gas, and renewable energy sources. These stocks are influenced by factors such as fluctuations in commodity prices, regulatory changes, and global economic conditions, which can lead to significant volatility in their market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.46. The stock had a trading volume of 108,981,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,276,805. The stock has a market cap of $725.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,506,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,464,224. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $889.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,624,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $472.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $113.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $12.57 on Tuesday, reaching $282.70. 2,888,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion and a PE ratio of 50.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.84 and a 200 day moving average of $311.18. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.41. 4,238,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.86. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Further Reading