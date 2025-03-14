Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 14th

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Comcast, Arista Networks, Target, Verizon Communications, and Roblox are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to shares of companies that produce, distribute, or otherwise profit from various forms of entertainment, such as film, music, television, gaming, live events, and digital media. These stocks can offer significant growth potential but may also be subject to market volatility and evolving consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.92. 11,820,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,784,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The company has a market cap of $334.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $98.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,861. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,665,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,423,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,551,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885,819. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.66. 3,336,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.26. Target has a 1 year low of $103.51 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,767,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,288,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. Roblox has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Recommended Stories