Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Entrée Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.
