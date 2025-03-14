Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Entrée Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

About Entrée Resources

OTCMKTS ERLFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $316.41 million, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 0.99. Entrée Resources has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

