Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEWGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

EOSEW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,764. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

