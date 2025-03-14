Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider Purchases C$186,725.00 in Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 250,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$186,725.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 250,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$172,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 139,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$94,033.50.

On Thursday, February 27th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 150,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,745.00.

On Friday, February 14th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 178,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$133,215.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 218,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,089.10.

On Monday, February 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 400,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$259,640.00.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance

TSE:ERD traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.82. 615,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,347. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.07 million, a P/E ratio of -325.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$0.85.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

