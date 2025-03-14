Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $748,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 74.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after buying an additional 99,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,898,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 545.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Cummins stock opened at $312.65 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.88 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

