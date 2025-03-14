Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 13,368 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 231,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $109.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

