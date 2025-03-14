Essential Planning LLC. Acquires New Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AdvanSix
In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,429.25. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AdvanSix Trading Down 0.6 %
ASIX opened at $23.59 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $630.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.73.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.
AdvanSix Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
