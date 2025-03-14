Essential Planning LLC. Acquires Shares of 3,150 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.62.

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

