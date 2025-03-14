ETF Store Inc. Buys 367 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 166,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IJR opened at $102.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

