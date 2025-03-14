ETF Store Inc. Buys 5,145 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,334 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

