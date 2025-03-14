EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Issues Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. EverCommerce updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $85,488.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,913,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,888,008.71. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,908.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,209,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,120,168.07. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,526. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.