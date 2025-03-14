Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Price

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $837,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $983,292.26. This trade represents a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

